5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, September 23
Fall is arguably the Thursday of the calendar year, and with today being the first Thursday of fall, things feel like they’re really lining up.
Nights are getting chilly, so it’s also the perfect time to pull out your go-to denim and leather looks.
And if you’re more of a summer person, you don’t need to panic just yet, as we still have a few warm days left in the year, and we’ve got some cool ways for you to spend them.
- See also:
So if you haven’t made plans yet, here are a few places and events that caught our eye. From dancing to live comedy, here’s what should be on your radar today.
Stand up comedy
View this post on Instagram
Thursday at Peroni is comedy night. Arrive early for a bite to eat and for a great view of the stage. First come, first served.
Getting there will be a breeze since indoor parking is FREE for you at the SunLife building!
When: September 23
Times: 8:30 pm – 10 pm
Where: 1155 Metcalfe
Price: $17
Ladies night at Rouge
View this post on Instagram
It’s ladies night, which can only mean one thing: Time to dance the night away.
Whether you’re going for casual drinks or full-on bottle service, Rouge Bar is the perfect spot to get your weekend started a little early.
Friday morning probably won’t be as fun.
When: September 23
Times: 10 pm (Table Reservations close at 8 pm)
Where: 7 Prince Arthur St W
Christian Dior Exhibition
View this post on Instagram
Montreal’s McCord Museum is showing a one-of-a-kind Christian Dior exhibition from now until September 26. Fashion fans, be sure to see this exhibition before it’s gone for good.
The exhibition, presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, is a historical showcase of “creations of the first decade of the haute couture house of Dior, created by the famous French couturier Christian Dior.”
When: From now until September 26
Times: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 11 pm
Where: McCord Museum, 690 Sherbrooke Street W
Price: Tickets range from $9.50 to $19
Apple picking
It’s apple season. And luckily for us, there are plenty of amazing orchards to check out around Montreal.
Instead of just settling on the first one you find, you can check out our list of eight beautiful orchards around town by clicking here.
Keela – 5 à 7 and live music
View this post on Instagram
If you’re in need of a fun night, $6 cocktails and $6 gourmet dishes are a good place to start. How can it get much better?
Throw in a live musical performance by Montreal artist Bud Rice every Friday, and you’ve got yourself the perfect 5 à 7 at this great little downtown bistro.
When: Every Wednesday – Sunday
Times: 5 pm – 10 pm
Where: 1237 Atateken