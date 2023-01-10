If you’ve been paying attention, you know just how revolutionary and downright scary the launch of ChatGPT has been.

Since its November release, the artificial intelligence software, based around a highly intelligent conversational bot’s responses to user questions, has been writing extensive essays, code, poetry, and just about everything in between.

But what about something as personal as restaurant recommendations? We decided to put the bots to the test by asking them “can you recommend the best restaurants in Montreal, QC, Canada?”



Here’s what the AI platform taking the world by storm replied with. The following is a direct transcript from ChatGPT:

Montreal is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide range of excellent restaurants to choose from. Here are a few highly regarded options to consider:

Joe Beef

This popular seafood and steakhouse has received numerous accolades over the years and is known for its high-quality, inventive dishes.

Toqué!

This fine dining restaurant is run by Chef Normand Laprise and is known for its innovative, high-quality French-Canadian cuisine.

Le Filet

This cozy, intimate restaurant serves high-quality French bistro fare and has received praise for its delicious food and friendly service.

Le Vin Papillon

This popular wine bar serves a variety of small plates and has an impressive selection of natural wines.

Lawrence

This casual, laid-back restaurant serves a variety of dishes inspired by different cuisines and has received acclaim for its delicious food and friendly atmosphere.

I hope these suggestions help you find a great restaurant in Montreal!