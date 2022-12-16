Peek inside this 5-storey "crown-jewel" Montreal penthouse for sale

A spectacular five-storey penthouse is up for grabs in Montreal.

Located in the heart of the Golden Square Mile, the newly reconstructed turn-of-the-century property has nice “expertly appointed” units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

The Realtor listing says the multi-family building’s crown jewel is a “massive penthouse with outdoor space and city views.”

Whether this becomes a revenue-generating property, a boutique hotel, or condos, the potential is limitless — if you have $12.5 million.

The spot has a six-car integrated garage, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, central air, an elevator, and 5,447 sq ft of land size.

For more information, check out the home — built in 1915 — on Realtor.ca.