Peek inside this 5-storey "crown-jewel" Montreal penthouse for sale
A spectacular five-storey penthouse is up for grabs in Montreal.
Located in the heart of the Golden Square Mile, the newly reconstructed turn-of-the-century property has nice “expertly appointed” units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.
The Realtor listing says the multi-family building’s crown jewel is a “massive penthouse with outdoor space and city views.”
- You might also like:
- Traditional 137-year-old Victorian-era Montreal home on the market for $2.2M (PHOTOS)
- Montreal's rent has gone up by more than 10% since this time last year
- How Ste. Catherine Street will look after three-phase renovations are complete (RENDERINGS)
Whether this becomes a revenue-generating property, a boutique hotel, or condos, the potential is limitless — if you have $12.5 million.
The spot has a six-car integrated garage, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, central air, an elevator, and 5,447 sq ft of land size.
For more information, check out the home — built in 1915 — on Realtor.ca.