Montreal's rent has gone up by more than 10% since this time last year

It’s not just your imagination; living in Montreal has gotten more expensive in the last 12 months.

According to Zumper’s Canadian National Rent Report, Montreal ranked as the 16th most expensive rental market in the nation last month with the prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $1,490 and $1,910, respectively.

It may not sound drastic when compared to the ridiculously high rates in cities like Vancouver or Toronto, but the price of one-bedrooms in Montreal is actually up 10.4% since this time last year. Consequently, the price of renting a two-bedroom went up 9.10% since December 2021.

Montreal’s seemingly large increases are minor when compared to other large cities. For example, Calgary’s average one-bedroom rent rose 27.1% over the last calendar year while Halifax’s climbed 27.4%.

None were as high as London, though. According to Zumper, the Ontario town ended the year with the largest year-over-year rent price growth rate for one-bedrooms in the nation, up 32%.

Ouch.

Click here to read the entire Zumper report.