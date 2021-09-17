14 things to do in Montreal this weekend: September 17 to 19

Is it summer? Is it fall?

Is it too cold for shorts? Too hot for pants? Who knows?

And more importantly, who cares?

It’s the weekend in Montreal, and as always, there are plenty of new experiences to be had. So get out there while the weather’s still nice and treat yourself!

If you haven’t yet made plans, here are a few places and events that caught our eye. From outdoor events to live music, here’s what should be on your radar as we kick off the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voiles en Voiles (@voilesenvoiles)



Zipline season is just about over, making this your last chance to soar through new and exciting heights.

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September 20

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puces POP (@pucespop)



This year, Puces POP’s market at Église Saint-Denis will feature 120 different artisans and vendors from all around Montreal. Products will range from homemade rugs, ceramics, and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

For the complete list of merchants and/or more information, click here.

When: September 17-18-19 and 24-25-26

Where: Église Saint Denis, 5075 rue Rivard (in front of Laurier Metro)

Price: Free

If lockdowns made you forget how to mingle, This event will certainly jog your memory. It consists of a series of brief face-to-face encounters with strangers.

Founded in 2001, speeddatingmontreal.com was the first speed-dating agency in Québec and still his with more than 550 events and over 40 000 matches.

For tickets and/more information, click here

When: September 18

Times: 8 pm

Where: Clébard, 4557 Rue Saint-Denis

Price: $29

If you’re a fan of stand-up, you might want to check out actors and comedians live on stage at Leonardo Da Vinci centre this Saturday.

The New York comic will be joined by fellow funnymen Joe Cacchione and La Sicilianu Raggiatu. Tickets are still available. Get yours here

When: September 18

Times: 8 pm

Where: Leonardo Da Vinci Centre, 8370 Blvd. Lacordaire

Price: $65

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @i_rep_u.a

This free festival takes place every Sunday in the summer, near the monument to Sir George-Étienne Cartier. Tam Tams is a colourful gathering of drummers, dancers, vendors and just happy people.

When: Sunday, September 12

Time: 12 pm

Where: Mount Royal Park

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musée McCord Museum (@museemccord)



Montreal’s McCord Museum is showing a one-of-a-kind Christian Dior exhibition from now until September 26. Fashion fans, be sure to see this exhibition before it’s gone for good

The exhibition, presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, is a historical showcase of “creations of the first decade of the haute couture house of Dior, created by the famous French couturier Christian Dior.”

When: From now until September 26

Times: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 11 pm

Where: McCord Museum, 690 Sherbrooke St W,

Price: Tickets range from $9.50 to $19

Keela – 5 à 7 and live music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resto Keela (@keelamtl)



$6 cocktail and $6 gourmet dishes. How can it get much better?

Throw in a live musical performance by Montreal artist Bud Rice, and you’ve got yourself the perfect Friday 5 à 7 at this great little downtown bistro.

When: September 17

Times: Open Wednesday – Sunday, 5 pm – 10 pm

Where: 1237 Atateken,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Find the key (@findthekeymtl)

‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?

Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in.

When: Daily

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken #101

Price: $20 – $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Jazz de Montréal (@festivaljazzmtl)



The 41st edition of the world’s largest jazz festival has finally arrived. The 4-day extravaganza will be in full swing all weekend long.

For the complete list of performance dates, click here.

When: September 15 – 19

Times: Varies by performance

Where: Varies by performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMENT FACTORY (@momentfactory)

The Notre-Dame Basilica announced the return of AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular events. Moment Factory presents the immersive light show, and a few new features have been added.

The updated version of the spectacle celebrates the materials and colours of Notre-Dame. The new musical accompaniment has also been added for the purpose of showing off the Basilica’s 7,000 pipe Casavant organ, which has been in operation since 1891.

When: Until September 25

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available Until September 256 pm and 9 pmNotre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St OuestRanges from $21 to $32, available online

Everybody loves a good Elvis impersonator, and when it comes to capturing the King’s essence, Carl Brandon is one of the best.

In Remember the King, Brandon takes audiences through Elvis’ evolution as a performer and artist. Your ticket will get you dinner and a show.

Blue suede shoes and pomade are encouraged but not be provided.

For tickets and information, click here.

When: September 18

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Hotel Montreal Metropolitain, 3400 Cremazie E

Price: $90

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canal Lounge (@canallounge)



Just steps away from the Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water; it’s actually ON the water. The floating terrace bills itself as “the perfect spot to get in the nautical spirit for a 5 à 7”.

When: Daily

Times: 3 pm – 11 pm, Closed on Mondays

Where: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMENT FACTORY (@momentfactory)

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.

The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.

When: From now until February 2024