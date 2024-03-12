Choose your own adventure: 4 ways to do Disney

Written for Daily Hive Mapped by travel writer Bianca Bujan.

“Look, Mom, that giraffe is coming right to us!” my nine-year-old daughter calls out to me. As I cup my hands over my eyes to block the sun, I see it: the giraffe’s tall, wobbly legs teetering toward our truck. My daughter then giggles with delight as the curious giraffe gets a bit too close, and our vehicle veers left.

We’re not on an African safari. No, we’re in an open-air jeep, rolling our way through the Kilimanjaro Safari at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

There, we spot most of the Big Five in a matter of minutes–lions, buffalo, elephants, and rhinos found scattered throughout the sprawling spaces of the park’s property. Zebras and giraffes roam freely across the African savanna, and later, we get up close with gorillas (without getting in their way).

I’ve never been a fan of roller coasters or dizzying rides, so the idea of dashing off to Disney World had never topped my travel wish list. But this year, my fear of nausea and terror was tamed by my attempt to connect with my teens as we headed out on our first-ever visit to Disney World. There, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there’s so much more to do at “The Happiest Place on Earth” beyond the rides.

Over the years, we’ve experienced all of Disney’s vacation offerings as a family. We’ve done Disneyland (in both California and Paris), a Disney cruise through the Bahamas, a guided Adventures by Disney group tour through Sicily, and most recently, Disney World in Orlando.

And through all of our adventures, I’ve been left with one big takeaway: you don’t have to love rides or cutesy characters to do Disney, and you don’t have to bring kids to make it a memorable trip. There’s an adventure for every type of traveller. With that in mind, here are the highlights we discovered with each Disney adventure and how to choose which one is your best fit.

Make memories at a classic Disneyland resort

There’s no better way to experience classic Disney than at one of the Disneyland resort locations. Disneyland California was the very first park and opened back in 1955 and the only one created under the direct supervision of Walt Disney himself.

Classic rides like It’s a Small World, the Haunted Mansion, and Peter Pan’s Flight can be found at multiple Disneyland locations and are a must for first-timers.

Thrillseekers will love Disneyland Paris, which adds adrenaline-pumping upside-down loops to classic rides like Indiana Jones and Hyperspace Mountain. Nightly parades, theme shows, and character meet and greets add a dash of magic to Disney days, and these smaller parks make it easier to navigate with little ones or those with mobility issues.

Best for: First-timers, families with young children, guests with mobility issues

Breeze through the Bahamas on a Disney Cruise

While it may not have rides, a Disney cruise has so much to offer Disney enthusiasts. Not only can you canoodle with characters, see themed shows at sea, and splash down the thrilling waterslide found on board, but the biggest highlight by far when you take a Disney cruise through the Bahamas is a stop at Castaway Cay, a private island reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise guests.

There, you can snorkel, suntan, or snack your way through the day, with lots of space to spread out. Interested in adventuring beyond the Caribbean Sea? Disney cruises have destinations all over the world, including Australia, Europe, the South Pacific, and even right here in Canada.

Tip: For a limited time, Canadians can save up to 25% on select sailings.

Best for: Multigenerational travel (bring the grandparents!), adults-only travel, sun seekers

See Sicily’s best sites with Adventures by Disney

A trip with Adventures by Disney is less about the Mickey meet and greets (you won’t see characters here) and more about seeing the real-life landscapes and cultures highlighted in some of your favourite Disney movies.

Explore the hilly vistas, regional cuisine, and outdoor adventures found throughout Sicily, one of their latest offerings, with an itinerary that includes a jeep tour of Mt. Etna, the world’s highest and most active volcano, a boat ride through Blue Caves, and a visit to a UNESCO-recognized Sicilian puppet theatre, a great tie-in to Disney’s Pinnochio, which took place in Italy. Other destinations offered include South Africa, Vietnam, and the Galapagos Islands.

Best for: Adventure seekers, globetrotters, multi-family travel

Find fun in four parks at Disney World

As the largest amusement park in the world, Disney World is spread over 40+ square miles (approximately the size of San Francisco), with four parks that are each worthy of a visit. Magic Kingdom has all the classic Disney rides, perfect for toddler-toting families and those who are charmed by Disney’s enchanting fairytale experiences.

EPCOT is all about world discovery, with global cuisine found throughout the park and internationally themed offerings like the new Journey of Water experience, inspired by the movie Moana.

Hollywood Studios invites you to step into the lands of your favourite Disney movies, and Animal Kingdom shines a light on the magic of nature, taking you into the jungles, savannas, and waterways found around the world while showcasing some of the most amazing wildlife found on the planet.

Tip: Disney World is currently offering a special 20% discount for Canadian residents.

Best for: Amusement park enthusiasts, foodies, large families, families with teens