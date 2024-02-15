Mickey and Minnie Mouse personally invite Canadians to Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are personally inviting Canadians to make a special trip this year to the most magical place on Earth.

The leaders of the House of Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida made a special trip to Quebec City today to experience a “sweethearts’ getaway” and celebrate Valentine’s Day, according to The Walt Disney Company.

This also comes just on the heels of Mickey Mouse’s 95th birthday, and the Walt Disney Company’s centennial.

Currently, throughout most of 2024, Canadian residents can save 20% on the admission cost of five-day or longer Disney World theme park tickets.

A minimum five-day admission provides just enough time to leisurely experience all four of Disney World’s theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios — as well as potentially other attractions such as Disney Springs and the resort’s water parks.

This offer to Canadian residents covers all consecutive dates from January 11 to September 28, 2024, and there are zero blackout dates, so the offer is fair game during Canadian spring breaks.

According to AECOM’s most recent annual global attractions attendance report, Disney World’s four theme parks make up four of the world’s top 10 busiest theme parks for attendance, with Magic Kingdom topping the list. More broadly, eight Disney theme parks around the globe make up the top 10.

Over on the West Coast of Canada Disney will also be kicking off Vancouver’s 2024 cruise ship season for the first time ever, with this season’s inaugural sailing of the Disney Wonder ship from the Canada Place cruise ship terminal in downtown Vancouver on March 11.

Through early Fall 2024, the Disney Wonder will be making a total of 21 sailings from Vancouver, with the vast majority of the sailings being itineraries to Alaska. This will be Disney Cruise Line’s 11th season of designating Vancouver as the homeport of the Disney Wonder.