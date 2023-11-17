Canadian residents can now save big on their next Disney World trip

The magic is calling — and this particular call is just for Canadians!

Throughout most of 2024, Canadian residents can save 20% on the admission cost of five-day or longer Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets.

This is a very significant value deal from the House of Mouse, with the discount valid for tickets spanning all consecutive dates from January 11 to September 28, 2024.

There will be zero blackout dates, including during Canadian spring breaks.

The minimum purchase of five-day theme park tickets also provides just enough time for guests to leisurely visit and take in all four Disney World theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios — as well as the water parks and the other shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings at Disney Springs.

Major additions have been made to the theme parks recently, including the opening of new thrilling indoor roller coasters — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot and TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom — plus the Journey of Water, Inspired By Moana interactive experience at Epcot, and the whimsical Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride at the France pavilion of Epcot.

Starting in early December 2023, a new permanent nighttime spectacular, a fireworks show, called “Luminous,” will take to the skies over the World Showcase Lagoon at Epcot.

Guests who stay at Disney World hotel properties can also enjoy extra perks during their trip, including extended theme park hours.

Currently, there are various direct, non-stop flights between major Canadian airports and Orlando International Airport (MCO), which is a short 30-minute drive to Disney World:

Vancouver International Airport (YVR): Lynx Air (flying every Saturday; low-cost airline starting at $159 each way) WestJet (flying every Saturday) Calgary International Airport (YYC): Lynx Air (flying every Tuesday and Saturday; low-cost airline starting at $126 each way) WestJet (flying at least once daily) Edmonton International Airport (YEG): WestJet (flying every Saturday and Sunday) Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ): Lynx Air (flying daily; low-cost airline starting at $109 each way) Porter Airlines (flying daily: starting at $169 each way) WestJet (flying daily; up to three times daily) Air Canada (flying daily; up to four times daily) Montreal Pierre Trudeau International Airport (YUL): Lynx Air (flying every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; low-cost airline starting at $110 each way) Air Transat (flying once daily) Air Canada (flying daily; up to three times daily)



Alternatively, Canadians who are looking to spend more time in Florida can also fly to Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), and then use the new Brightline intercity train service — about a three-hour train journey — to reach MCO before taking a short car or bus ride to Disney World. Brightline runs frequently, operating eight roundtrips daily.

Disney Cruise Line also operates year-round in Florida from Port Canaveral, which is just one hour east of Disney World, and Miami.