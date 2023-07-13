New report shows Edmonton is Canada's most affordable city for renters

While dead last isn’t something you typically want to aim for, in this case, we couldn’t be happier with it.

According to Zumper’s Canadian Rent Report for July, Edmonton has dropped to the bottom of the ranking to become the most affordable city in the country for renters.

With a median one-bedroom rent price of $1,100, Edmonton now beats out Regina and Saskatoon in terms of housing affordability.

Rent prices in Edmonton saw no growth over the last month; however, the cost of a one-bedroom is still up 14.6% over last year. The median monthly price for a two-bedroom apartment, $1,400, is up 12% from the year before.

Our friends to the south have seen rent prices explode compared to YEG. Calgary now cracks the top 10 with a median one-bedroom rental price of $1,760 per month. The price of a two-bedroom now sits at $2,050.

While price growth slowed over the last month, the price of a one-bedroom rental in Calgary has shot up an eye-watering 34.4% since this time last year.

Zumper added that Vancouver remained the most expensive city in the nation, with one-bedroom rent shooting up to $2,770, while two-bedrooms now sit at $3,780.