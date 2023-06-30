It's cheaper to rent in Edmonton than Saskatoon, according to a new report

It’s no surprise that Edmonton has some of the lowest rental prices in the country, but a new rental report highlights just how striking the differences are between major Canadian cities.

Kijiji has released a report on the average asking prices for rentals across Canada and found that Edmonton is the fourth most affordable city, with an average asking price of $1,351 for all types of property.

That makes Edmonton cheaper to rent in than smaller cities such as Winnipeg and Saskatoon. According to Kijiji’s stats, the only cities more affordable than Edmonton are Sherbrooke, Regina, and Quebec City.

With an average asking price of $2,585, Vancouver far outranks any other Canadian city on the list. Living in Vancouver’s 12% more expensive than in Toronto, Canada’s second most expensive city, where the average asking price is $2,302 monthly.

Rental prices for our neighbours to the south in Calgary are climbing. Prices in Calgary are comparable to a few Ontario cities, with an average asking price of $1,718. Ouch.

Overall, Canada has an average asking price of $2,420, but Kijiji broke down the averages for different property types:

Detached house – $2,420

Townhome – $2,393

Condo apartment – $2,183

Multiplex – $1,740

Basement apartment – $1,566



If you’re on a budget, Kijiji says your best choices are a basement apartment or a duplex/multiplex.

Kijiji also looked into whether or not rent prices will go down any time soon, and we are sad to report that it doesn’t see that happening. In fact, Kijiji predicts further growth in rent prices throughout 2023.