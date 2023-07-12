You'd never guess that this $3.8M home was in the middle of Edmonton (PHOTOS)

You could own this stunning home on 1.5 acres of land that you’d never guess was located within the City of Edmonton, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

Located at 5 Donsdale Crescent, this property resides in one of Edmonton’s most expensive neighbourhoods and has been listed on the market for $3,790,000.

This is truly an outdoor lover’s paradise — anything you could need to enjoy nature is right in your backyard. At the bottom of the property, the North Saskatchewan River flows in a back current, making it a safe spot to go for a dip without worrying about floating down the river.

Pathways through the trees of this 1.5-acre property take you to a number of lookout points and the home’s gorgeous patio area, which features a rustic cabin-like outdoor shelter that is a prime spot to hang in year-round.

You might also like: A Canadian passenger train has just been named the best in the world

You can buy a meadery in Alberta and make 100,000 bottles of booze

Inside the home, you’ll find four bedrooms and four bathrooms in a space that exudes warmth and luxury. With windows everywhere looking out to tons of pine trees and amazing natural views, you’ll feel as if you’re living in an upscale mountain retreat.

“The heart of the home is a chef’s space that was designed with functionality in mind. Dual islands, top-tier appliances, and separate butler’s pantry,” reads the listing.

“Paired with a formal dining area offering space for 14 guests and 20 ft bifold doors that open to expansive river valley views that are the backdrop to your backyard oasis.”

No kidding.

Adding to the luxury of this space, an elevator servicing all levels inside the home takes you to any floor with ease.

“The master retreat presents a gorgeous sunrise that can be enjoyed bedside or from your private balcony. The space is beautifully paired with a spa-like ensuite w/ large soaker tub, heated floors, oversized walk-in closet, and full laundry room.”

So, while we may be saving up for a little while to afford this home, know that once it happens, the whole city is invited over for a BBQ.

Would you live here?