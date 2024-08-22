Country artist Zach Bryan may not be performing in Edmonton for another few months, but tickets to his show are being listed for eye-popping amounts on resale sites.

Bryan’s massive 10-month-long Quittin’ Time tour kicked off in early March and has travelled coast-to-coast in Canada and the US, with two show dates at Rogers Place in Edmonton on November 17 and 18, 2024.

Fans of Bryan, who released his fifth full-length self-titled studio album earlier this summer, battled to snag tickets when they first went on sale last fall.

Demand for his two shows at Rogers Place this November seems to be sky-high, with less than 100 pair listings up for grabs for his Sunday show and a tad over 100 pair listings for his Monday show on the ticket resale site StubHub.

Sunday seems to be the hottest show of the two as well, with the cheapest price point for a pair of tickets landing just shy of $600. Monday’s show was a tad cheaper, with a couple of pairs of tickets below the $550-a-ticket mark.

Bryan’s tour is set to conclude on December 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Were you able to snag tickets to Zach Bryan’s Quittin’ Time tour last fall, or are you currently looking at resale sites to try and get a chance to see his show? Let us know in the comments below.