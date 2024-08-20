You could own an iconic piece of Edmonton’s history in the heart of downtown, but you’ll want to come with deep pockets.

The Great West Saddlery Building, located at 10137 104th Street NW, is steps away from Jasper Avenue and the ICE District and has been listed for $4.5 million.

Its 30,000 square feet of space are currently being used for a variety of purposes: the main floor is home to restaurants and coffee shops, the second and fifth floors are being used as office space, and the third and fourth floors are home to artist studios.

Every floor of this building is gorgeous, from the brick walls to the ornate ceilings and vintage finishings.

Winnipeg-based Great West Saddlery Company constructed this building in 1911 and used it as a wholesale warehouse to serve customers in central and northern Alberta. According to its plaque, local architect Edward C. Hopkins designed and constructed it for $100,000.

From this warehouse, the company sold a range of Western wear and horse equipment, such as baggage, belts, oiled clothing, saddles, and gloves.

By 1918, Great West Saddlery Company was the biggest saddlery company in the world. According to Glenbow Museum archives, one of its principal accounts was supplying saddles for the North-West Mounted Police.

The company later diversified into other retail fields and was sold to Eastern interests, shutting its doors for good in the late 1950s.

However, its name on the front of the building remains and stands as a reminder of Edmonton’s rapid development just before the First World War amidst a wave of settlement in western Canada.

