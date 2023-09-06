Zach Bryan presale in Edmonton is open but fans already feel shut out

Presale tickets for Zach Bryan’s massive 10-month-long Quittin’ Time tour are now available, but it appears many are quittin’ their hopes of seeing the country star after reporting exorbitant ticket prices.

Bryan, who just released his fourth full-length self-titled studio album, will kick off the tour in early March and heads coast-to-coast in Canada and the US, with two show dates at Rogers Place in Edmonton on November 17 and 18, 2024.

Someone recorded their experience trying to buy presale tickets in Edmonton, with the only available seats listed as “Official Platinum” tickets with prices that appear to start at $634.

With all that bitching about ticketmaster…

Zach Bryan sure decided to scalp his own tickets. Almost half the tickets!@Ticket_Help2022 pic.twitter.com/rI8nuwHt5F — Darren (@darrendman) September 6, 2023

We checked out the presale site, and here is what the seat selection looked like at Rogers Place as of 1 pm:

With the little selection you currently have to pick through, these ticket prices will be competing with your rent payment for the title of the biggest drain to your bank account.

It wasn’t just Edmonton, either. People from all over took to X on Wednesday to vent their frustrations about ticket troubles, with several taking a shot at Bryan’s single, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.”

All my homies can’t afford Zach Bryan tickets — Fabian Muñoz (@FabianMunoz55) September 6, 2023

I think I have a better chance of getting struck by lightning than getting these damn Zach Bryan tickets — rog (@grjackson23) September 6, 2023

Zach Bryan, I love you. But “all my homies hate ticketmaster” till it pays for the steak and lobster. — Colton Strong (@coltonjstrong) September 6, 2023

Daily Hive reached out to Live Nation for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.

Written and produced entirely by Bryan himself, his latest album Zach Bryan features raw and unfiltered stories that speak from the heart; the album boasts collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and The War and Treaty.

The tour will be supported by unbelievable acts, including Matt Maeson and Levi Turner, who will open for the two nights at Rogers Place.

General on-sale for the tour will start on September 8.

When: November 17 and 18, 2024

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Find presale tickets here