If you have fond memories of past Edmonton institutions such as the Whitemud Amusement Park and Bullwinkles, you may be excited to hear that a new entertainment and fun park is in the works for the northeast part of the city.

The City of Edmonton issued a building permit in December 2023 for a 55,417-square-foot entertainment and food venue currently being called the Red Rock Entertainment and Fort Road Fun Park.

It will be located at 6810 125th Avenue NW, just off Fort Road, near the bus barns.

Images from Google Maps dated June 2024 show that the entertainment centre is currently under construction.

According to Alberta Major Projects, completion of the project is expected this year.

The estimated cost of the project is $6 million.

What do you think of a new entertainment centre in the area? Let us know in the comments.