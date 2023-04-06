We checked out a brand-new noodle house in Edmonton, and it is spectacular.

Yunshang Rice Noodle, the “#1 Chinese rice noodle brand in North America,” opened last November but is just about to celebrate its grand opening in Edmonton.

The super-popular chain first opened in Toronto in 2016 and has since expanded to Waterloo, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, Winnipeg, and now Edmonton.

We visited Yunshang Rice Noodle ahead of the grand opening, and boy, are we glad we did. The staff is friendly and welcoming, and the place’s interior has a great vibe.

We tried a few dishes and appetizers: the “Crossing the Bridge” Spicy Rice Noodle Soup, the Braised Chicken with Hand-Pulled Noodles, Deep Fried Squid Tentacle, Deep Fried Tofu with Garlic Sauce, and the deliciously sweet fried Pumpkin Pancakes.

You’ll never want calamari again after trying these fried squid tentacles, the bread coating is perfect, and it comes with a dip that complements the flavour nicely. Our other starter, deep-fried tofu, was topped with a mouthwatering garlicky sauce.

The Spicy Rice Noodle Soup came boiling with a tray of all kinds of additions, including corn, fungus, pork, pickled cabbage, quail egg, and this adorable fish-shaped tofu cake.

Not only is the soup boiled for over 12 hours, but the recipe also uses fresh pork bones and other sources of protein and flavour like ham, chicken, and beef bones.

The Braised Chicken with Hand-Pulled Noodles was equally as delicious. Yunshang acts as a two-in-one restaurant, serving China’s most beloved dish, Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice.

Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice is a famous Chinese restaurant chain specializing in Shandong-style braised chicken, considered a fast food in China.

The chicken was tender, the vegetables were quality, and the mushrooms tasted fantastic. And the noodles? Incredible. 🤩

Lastly, we will absolutely be coming back for these delicious deep-fried pumpkin pancakes. They’re sweet but not too sweet, and they’re the perfect way to top off an incredible meal.

The prices at this restaurant are also worth raving about; their massive bowl of Spicy Rice Noodle Soup will keep you full for just $13.99.

To celebrate its grand opening, Yunshang is hosting a special event on April 15 and 16, where customers can enjoy 50% off the restaurant’s signature dishes. Also, if you spend $40 or more, you’ll receive a $10 gift voucher.

Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton