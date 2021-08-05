You need to make $86K to afford an average Edmonton home

Buying a home is a major step in adulthood for Edmontonians, and according to the National Bank of Canada, hopeful homeowners need to make $86,000 yearly to afford one.

Savings will go far for those looking to buy in Edmonton as it is the second least expensive city in the country to buy a house after Quebec City.

The average amount of time needed to save up for a required down payment for a home in Edmonton works out to be 30 months.

The average home in Edmonton’s metropolitan market comes out to nearly $429,000, according to the National Bank of Canada.

If you are in the market for buying a condo, the income threshold drops to nearly $46,000 to afford one, with the average time to amass the required down payment clocking in at 15 months.