Xing Fu Tang teases first-ever Edmonton locations

Bubble tea fans, get ready. A popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain is making its way to Edmonton, with opening dates yet to be announced.

Xing Fu Tang posted to its Instagram account, hinting at opening not just one location in Edmonton, but three.

Taiwan is renowned for offering the best bubble tea in the world, so you know it’s going to be good.

Xing Fu Tang has locations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary.

So if you think you’re ready to experience truly authentic Taiwanese bubble tea in Edmonton, prepare to give Xing Fu Tang a visit. It’ll certainly be one of the best places to have bubble tea in Edmonton.