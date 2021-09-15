FoodSpecials & Deals

5 awesome places to get must-try fall treats in Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Sep 15 2021, 10:07 am
Duchess Bake Shop

Looking for a taste of fall? There are some specialty items on the menu at spots here in Edmonton that will surely get you in the autumn mood.

From a special fall brew to a rich caramel apple pie, here are some of the best places to get must-try fall treats in Edmonton.

Alley Kat’s Pumpkin Pie Spiced Ale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alley Kat Brewing (@alleykatbeer)

A pumpkin-pie-tasting beer? Yup, Alley Kat Brewing has perfected this tasty autumn brew. It’s a seasonal release that gets people’s mouths watering for more. Try it at the brewery itself or on-tap at various bars around the city.

Address: 9929 60th Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-436-8922

Instagram

Duchess Bake Shop’s Pumpkin Pie Macarons

Fall treats Edmonton

Duchess Bake Shop

Duchess is lauded by many Edmontonians as one of the best bakeries in the city, and it’s seasonal Pumpkin Pie macaron is a treat. It’s a small, one- or two-bite-sized blast of autumn right to the taste buds. It’s a complete culinary knockout, and one of the best fall treats in Edmonton.

Address: 10718 124 Street, Edmonton 
Address: 9570 76 Avenue, Edmonton 
Phone: 780-488-4999

Instagram

Sugar & Spiced Lemon Sugar with toasted pumpkin seeds cookie

Sugar & Spiced truly makes everything nice, and they delivered with the lemon sugar cookie with toasted pumpkin seeds. Get one in the store, then maybe take a dozen back home with you.

Address: Rear, 10334 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-244-2253

Instagram

Fifendekel’s Caramel Apple Pie

A warm, comforting caramel apple pie just feels right in the fall, doesn’t it? Fifendekel’s version is like a hug from autumn itself, with the perfect amount of sweetness and apple chunks. So, so good!

Address: Various locations

Carrot Cake Slice from Bonton Bakery

Edmonton fall treats

Bonton Bakery

Bonton’s famous carrot cake is layered with delicious cream cheese icing, a perfect fall treat to munch on. If you can’t get enough, you can specialty order an entire slab cake of it to enjoy over and over again at home.

Address: 8720 149 Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-489-7717

Instagram

