5 awesome places to get must-try fall treats in Edmonton

Looking for a taste of fall? There are some specialty items on the menu at spots here in Edmonton that will surely get you in the autumn mood.

From a special fall brew to a rich caramel apple pie, here are some of the best places to get must-try fall treats in Edmonton.

Alley Kat’s Pumpkin Pie Spiced Ale

A pumpkin-pie-tasting beer? Yup, Alley Kat Brewing has perfected this tasty autumn brew. It’s a seasonal release that gets people’s mouths watering for more. Try it at the brewery itself or on-tap at various bars around the city.

Address: 9929 60th Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-436-8922

Duchess Bake Shop’s Pumpkin Pie Macarons

Duchess is lauded by many Edmontonians as one of the best bakeries in the city, and it’s seasonal Pumpkin Pie macaron is a treat. It’s a small, one- or two-bite-sized blast of autumn right to the taste buds. It’s a complete culinary knockout, and one of the best fall treats in Edmonton.

Address: 10718 124 Street, Edmonton

Address: 9570 76 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-488-4999

Sugar & Spiced Lemon Sugar with toasted pumpkin seeds cookie

Sugar & Spiced truly makes everything nice, and they delivered with the lemon sugar cookie with toasted pumpkin seeds. Get one in the store, then maybe take a dozen back home with you.

Address: Rear, 10334 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-244-2253

Fifendekel’s Caramel Apple Pie

A warm, comforting caramel apple pie just feels right in the fall, doesn’t it? Fifendekel’s version is like a hug from autumn itself, with the perfect amount of sweetness and apple chunks. So, so good!

Address: Various locations

Carrot Cake Slice from Bonton Bakery

Bonton’s famous carrot cake is layered with delicious cream cheese icing, a perfect fall treat to munch on. If you can’t get enough, you can specialty order an entire slab cake of it to enjoy over and over again at home.

Address: 8720 149 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-489-7717

