Xing Fu Tang teases first-ever Edmonton location

Bubble tea fans, get ready. A popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain is making its way to Edmonton, with an opening date yet to be announced.

Xing Fu Tang posted to their Instagram account, hinting at opening a location in Edmonton.

Taiwan is renowned for offering the best bubble tea in the world, so you know it’s going to be good.

Xing Fu Tang has locations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xing Fu Tang Canada 幸福堂加拿大🇨🇦 (@xingfutang_canada)

So if you think you’re ready to experience truly authentic Taiwanese bubble tea in Edmonton, prepare to give Xing Fu Tang a visit. It’ll certainly be one of the best places to have bubble tea in Edmonton.