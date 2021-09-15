Xing Fu Tang teases first-ever Edmonton location
Sep 15 2021, 10:45 am
Bubble tea fans, get ready. A popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain is making its way to Edmonton, with an opening date yet to be announced.
Xing Fu Tang posted to their Instagram account, hinting at opening a location in Edmonton.
Taiwan is renowned for offering the best bubble tea in the world, so you know it’s going to be good.
Xing Fu Tang has locations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary.
So if you think you’re ready to experience truly authentic Taiwanese bubble tea in Edmonton, prepare to give Xing Fu Tang a visit. It’ll certainly be one of the best places to have bubble tea in Edmonton.