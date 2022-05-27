SportsHockeyOilersBattle of Alberta

Oilers fans lost it over Woodcroft waiting for Sutter after winning the Battle of Alberta

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 27 2022, 3:50 pm
Oilers fans lost it over Woodcroft waiting for Sutter after winning the Battle of Alberta
@TheTowelBoy/Twitter

Oilers fans erupted Thursday night after defeating the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta and a moment captured of Jay Woodcroft patiently waiting to see Darryl Sutter went viral.

It all happened right after Connor McDavid netted the game-winning goal in overtime, pushing the Oilers past the flames to win the game 5-4 and the series 4-1.

After a short celebration, Woodcroft could be seen swinging the door of the bench quite aggressively, walking over to the Flames bench, and then holding onto the board and putting his other hand on his hip while he waited to see Sutter.

It was a moment many Oilers fans absolutely went wild over.

“Just gunna hang by the bar, put out the vibe,” wrote Jordan White on Facebook, while Leo Spadafora commented, “Woodcroft is a humble and classy guy, but his excitement and coolness was nice to see. He was waiting for Sutter like a boss. A well deserved classic moment.”

The Oilers will move on to face the winner of Colorado and St. Louis, with Game 6 set for Friday evening.

The Oilers advanced to the Western Conference final for the first time since 2006 when the team went on to the Stanley Cup final.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
+ Battle of Alberta
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.