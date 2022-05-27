Oilers fans erupted Thursday night after defeating the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta and a moment captured of Jay Woodcroft patiently waiting to see Darryl Sutter went viral.

It all happened right after Connor McDavid netted the game-winning goal in overtime, pushing the Oilers past the flames to win the game 5-4 and the series 4-1.

After a short celebration, Woodcroft could be seen swinging the door of the bench quite aggressively, walking over to the Flames bench, and then holding onto the board and putting his other hand on his hip while he waited to see Sutter.

It was a moment many Oilers fans absolutely went wild over.

*rips the bench door clean off the hinge then tries to look calm as he waits to shake Daryl’s hand* — 🇨🇦 Putting On The Foil 🏒 (@potf_racki) May 27, 2022

So enthusiastic but patiently waiting to shake hands 😂 — Kevin Friesen (@Motleyrules) May 27, 2022

That fling the door open energy! — Jeff Mah (@ChairmanMah) May 27, 2022

Like he’s walking down a runway — Aidan (@wonger28) May 27, 2022

Busting out the door like StoneCold breaking through glass ! — Jamie Falkins (@JFalkins) May 27, 2022

Did you SEE Woodcroft throw open that bench door with GLEE and wait for Sutter like Darryl was paying a debt? 👀🤣 #BattleofAlberta pic.twitter.com/JUmHwcwcoP — John Hicks (@JohnnyInfamous) May 27, 2022

This is the best power stance Woodcroft has done to this day pic.twitter.com/MhHDhYuxWD — Dyl (@dhockey13) May 27, 2022

“Just gunna hang by the bar, put out the vibe,” wrote Jordan White on Facebook, while Leo Spadafora commented, “Woodcroft is a humble and classy guy, but his excitement and coolness was nice to see. He was waiting for Sutter like a boss. A well deserved classic moment.”

The Oilers will move on to face the winner of Colorado and St. Louis, with Game 6 set for Friday evening.

The Oilers advanced to the Western Conference final for the first time since 2006 when the team went on to the Stanley Cup final.