Rogers Place watch party completely sold out as Oilers fans gather for Game 5

Edmonton is going gaga over the Oilers, so much so that tickets for a watch party in Rogers Place have entirely sold out for Game 5 of the Battle of Alberta.

The watch party inside Rogers Place was sold out just after 6:30 pm on Thursday, a little under an hour until the game was set to start.

The Oilers usually only open the lower bowl for road game watch parties, which is 8,000 fans, but they have had to expand in advance to the upper bowl for most road games this year, including tonight.

The capacity for the road game watch parties is just over 16,000 people, with the Oilers confirming Thursday night’s crowd is the largest they have had so far.

Previously, the largest crowd to gather for a watch party was over 15,000 for Game 2 versus Calgary.

Each ticket costs $5, and proceeds from the watch parties go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

If you didn’t nab tickets to watch the game in Rogers Place but still want to enjoy the game surrounded by tons of fans, you’re still in luck.

The Ford Tailgate Party in ICE District Plaza is open for tonight’s game serving up hot food, cold beverages, live entertainment and the game with sound on the giant screen.