Oilers fans in the Moss Pit sing happy birthday to super fan Ben (VIDEO)

Laine Mitchell
May 27 2022, 2:37 pm
Oilers fans in the Moss Pit sing happy birthday to super fan Ben (VIDEO)
Oilers fans are loving the win of the Battle of Alberta, but many are proud of the success on the eve of Edmonton Oilers icon Ben Stelter’s sixth birthday.

Stelter, who has a type of brain cancer known as glioblastoma and has become an absolute fixture for the city and the Oilers, turns six today, May 27.

Many fans hoped the Oilers would nail home a win against the Flames in honour of Ben’s upcoming birthday, and when they did, some fans went wild.

Ben’s dad saw the video of fans at the ICE District and said, “You guys are the best! Thank you!!”

We mean, in addition to the Oilers’ love for Ben, there’s even a “Play La Bamba Baby” sign just off the Walterdale Bridge in Edmonton in a nod to Ben’s saying of the playoff. Edmonton LOVES him!

Fans are eagerly awaiting for Ben to make his next appearance at a home game, when the Oilers eventually take on the winner of Colorado and St. Louis, with Game 6 of that matchup set for Friday evening.

