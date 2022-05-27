Oilers fans in the Moss Pit sing happy birthday to super fan Ben (VIDEO)

Oilers fans are loving the win of the Battle of Alberta, but many are proud of the success on the eve of Edmonton Oilers icon Ben Stelter’s sixth birthday.

Stelter, who has a type of brain cancer known as glioblastoma and has become an absolute fixture for the city and the Oilers, turns six today, May 27.

Many fans hoped the Oilers would nail home a win against the Flames in honour of Ben’s upcoming birthday, and when they did, some fans went wild.

You might also like: Well, Gretzky was wrong predicting Flames would beat the Oilers

Oilers eliminate Flames on McDavid OT winner

Rogers Place watch party completely sold out as Oilers fans gather for Game 5

Hey @m_dan25! Can you show this to the Birthday Boy!? Happy 6th Birthday Ben! Edmonton loves you. #BenOilersStrong pic.twitter.com/YghjN7Qfb5 — Ethan VanVaals (@ethanvanvaals) May 27, 2022

Ben’s dad saw the video of fans at the ICE District and said, “You guys are the best! Thank you!!”

There’s one reason I’m happy the Oilers won this series I hope you’re having a great night, Ben❤️ — James Johnson 🔥 (@JamesJohnsonYYC) May 27, 2022

Add a new chapter to the Battle of Alberta. That was one for the ages. Here’s the Moss pit in all its glory when the captain won it! @cmcdavid97 @EdmontonOilers #yeg #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/kd2QLmYuo2 — •Min Dhariwal• (@MinDhariwal) May 27, 2022

We mean, in addition to the Oilers’ love for Ben, there’s even a “Play La Bamba Baby” sign just off the Walterdale Bridge in Edmonton in a nod to Ben’s saying of the playoff. Edmonton LOVES him!

Fans are eagerly awaiting for Ben to make his next appearance at a home game, when the Oilers eventually take on the winner of Colorado and St. Louis, with Game 6 of that matchup set for Friday evening.