Well, Gretzky was wrong predicting Flames would beat the Oilers

Well, Wayne Gretzky was certainly wrong on choosing who would win between the Oilers and Calgary in the playoffs, huh?

Earlier this month, “The Great One” picked the Calgary Flames to topple the Edmonton Oilers in the second round. It’s the end of the second round, and boy was he wrong.

The Edmonton Oilers won game 5 in a wicked fashion on Thursday, May 26, defeating the Flames 5-4 to win the series.

Gretzky had previously picked Calgary to go to the Conference Final, and that’s where his Flames support ended. He had the Blues, Panthers, and Carolina Hurricanes joining Calgary in the final four and picked Carolina to beat St. Louis in the Stanley Cup Final.

Gretzky led the Oilers to four Stanley Cup victories, in the 1983–84, 1984–85, 1986–87, and 1987–88 seasons. Following the 1987–88 season, he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

So, sorry Gretzky. You were a little off on the playoff round by counting the Oilers out.