Winterruption YEG is happening this weekend with a few free events

Another exciting winter festival is happening in YEG, with a music and arts festival taking place throughout the city for the next three days.

Winterruption is a multi-venue festival running from January 24 to 28, combining live music, comedy, drag, craft beer, film, and even some wrestling.

In addition to indoor events, Winterruption features several free outdoor activities taking place in the downtown core.

The free indoor events include shows and film screenings at the River City Revival House and Cask & Barrel.

Winterruption is in partnership with Saskatoon and Regina’s Winteruption festivals and Calgary’s Big Winter Classic.

“Winterruption YEG hopes to work closely with the arts community of Edmonton and greater western Canadian winter arts festivals to create a truly unique festival experience,” the festival website reads.

“With event prices ranging from free to $49 weekend wristbands, the aim of the community winter arts festival is inclusivity and promotion of the arts in a snowy setting.”

You can check out the artists performing at this year’s festival here. It’ll be a great weekend to get outdoors, support local artists, and perhaps even discover your new favourite band!