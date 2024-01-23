EventsConcerts

4 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this February

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jan 23 2024, 9:18 pm
4 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this February
The Rural Alberta Advantage/Facebook │ Ice Cube/Facebook

February brings a new month and a whole bunch of incredible concerts into YEG that we are so excited to check out.

From hip-hop to rock and some of the biggest names in Canadian music, here are four concerts we can’t wait to see in Edmonton this month.

City and Color with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

concerts edmonton

City and Colour (Renee Rodenkirchen)

When: February 10 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Tickets: Start at $62.20; get tickets here

Ice Cube

concerts

Ice Cube/Facebook

When: February 24 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Tickets: Start at $308.21; get tickets here

Alan Doyle

concerts

Alan Doyle/Facebook

When: February 29 at 7 pm
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW
Tickets: $53.25; get tickets here

The Rural Alberta Advantage

The Rural Alberta Advantage/Facebook

When: February 23 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Tickets: $46.18; get tickets here

Allison Stephen
