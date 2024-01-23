4 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

February brings a new month and a whole bunch of incredible concerts into YEG that we are so excited to check out.

From hip-hop to rock and some of the biggest names in Canadian music, here are four concerts we can’t wait to see in Edmonton this month.

City and Color with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

When: February 10 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Tickets: Start at $62.20; get tickets here

Ice Cube

When: February 24 at 9 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch

Tickets: Start at $308.21; get tickets here

Alan Doyle

When: February 29 at 7 pm

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW

Tickets: $53.25; get tickets here

You might also like: Take part in a fascinating dark sky experience at Elk Island National Park

11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this February

Avril Lavigne is coming to Edmonton's Rogers Place this summer

The Rural Alberta Advantage

When: February 23 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Tickets: $46.18; get tickets here