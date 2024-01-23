4 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this February

February brings a new month and a whole bunch of incredible concerts into YEG that we are so excited to check out.
From hip-hop to rock and some of the biggest names in Canadian music, here are four concerts we can’t wait to see in Edmonton this month.
City and Color with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
When: February 10 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Tickets: Start at $62.20; get tickets here
Ice Cube
When: February 24 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Tickets: Start at $308.21; get tickets here
Alan Doyle
When: February 29 at 7 pm
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW
Tickets: $53.25; get tickets here
The Rural Alberta Advantage
When: February 23 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Tickets: $46.18; get tickets here