13 companies hiring hundreds of positions in Edmonton this November

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this November, and we’ve put together a list of 13 places that are hiring hundreds of positions in Edmonton right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Who: This teaching and research university with a campus in central Edmonton is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Perks: The university offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus funding and reimbursement programs.

More: See what positions are open on their website.

The university offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus funding and reimbursement programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded in Edmonton.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

More: Check out their careers page for current openings.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement. More: Check out their careers page for current openings.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.

More: Check out their careers page for current openings.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers. More: Check out their careers page for current openings.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Perks: The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus a wellness program.

More: See what positions are open on their website.

The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus a wellness program. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curriculum. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade.

Perks: The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year's is included too.

More: Check them out online.

The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s is included too. More: Check them out online.

Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Perks: Lululemon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts and fitness plans.

More: Learn more on their website.

Lululemon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts and fitness plans. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

More: Check out AHS's careers page.

AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff. More: Check out AHS’s careers page.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

Perks: The AMA says its staff treat each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs.

More: See what positions are open on their website.

The AMA says its staff treat each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: Amazon is a multinational conglomerate that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence

Perks: Amazon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off and employee discounts. New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day.

More: Learn more on their website.

Amazon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off and employee discounts. New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It's won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.

More: Check them out online.

The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country. More: Check them out online.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

Perks: Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance at the company.

More: Take a look at the company's job openings to see if there's a good match for you

Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance at the company. More: Take a look at the company’s job openings to see if there’s a good match for you