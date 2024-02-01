4 best Edmonton food events to check out in February
It’s a brand-new month, and luckily for Edmonton, there are a ton of food events on the way.
From Winefest to culinary book clubs, February is shaping up to be very exciting for YEG’s foodies.
So if you’re looking to fill out your weeks, here are the best Edmonton food events taking place.
Feed the Soul Dining Week
This event celebrates the Black-owned restaurants and food retailers all over the city. Get out and try the bold, flavour-packed offerings at 13 different vendors.
When: February 2 to 11, 2024
Where: Various restaurants across Edmonton
La Poutine Week
Celebrate all things cheesy and gravy-covered as part of this week-long food event. Restaurants all over Edmonton will be offering up their unique takes on the classic Canadian dish.
When: From February 1 to 7, 2024
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Winefest 2024
Winefest is making its way back to Edmonton, showcasing over 290 wines from 16 countries, with a special focus on Rioja, Spain. There will also be food samples such as Alberta beef short ribs, wild mushroom ravioli, and flambéed French beignet.
When: February 23 and 24, 2024
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: From $126.55 per person; buy tickets here
Food for Thought
This unique book club pairs the culinary and literary. Each event pairs delicious snacks inspired by the book that will be discussed for a truly immersive experience.
When: February 9 and 26, 2024
Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Centennial Plaza, Edmonton
Price: $5 per person; buy tickets here