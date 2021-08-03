Edmonton's new wine bar spot "Darling" on Whyte Avenue is open

Let’s fill those glasses! Edmonton’s new wine bar on Whyte Avenue has opened its doors.

Darling Wine Bar is nestled on east Whyte Avenue and is open from Thursday to Sunday from 7 to 11 pm.

Darling also offers a menu that features fresh & locally sourced ingredients to pair perfectly with their rotating natural wine offerings. Superb!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DARLING (@darlingwinebar)

The spot doesn’t offer reservations, strictly walk-ins only.

So go ahead, have a glass or two at this new beautiful wine bar and enjoy a dish off the menu.

Address: 9621 82 Avenue NW Edmonton

Instagram