Sunshine, good food and good drinks? Go out and enjoy the summer in the city; we’ve mapped out the best patios in Edmonton you should be visiting this season.

Here’s a running list of patios in Edmonton you can dine on.

Ampersand – 27-10612 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Boxer – Albertan Kitchen & Bar – 10315 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Blowers & Grafton (Whyte) – 10550 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cactus Club Cafe Jasper Ave – 11130 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Cask & Barrel – 10041 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Central Social Hall – 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Campio Brewing Co. – 10257 105 Street NW, Edmonton

El Cortez – 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

GRETA Bar YEG – 10141 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Highlevel Diner – 10912 88 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Julio’s Barrio Mexican Restaurant – 10450 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

LOCAL Public Eatery – 11228 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Longroof Brewing Co. – 9916 72 Avenue NW #104, Edmonton

MKT Fresh Food – Beer Market – 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Malt & Mortar – 10416 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

MEAT – 8216 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Mercer Tavern – 10363 104 Street NW, Edmonton

O’Byrne’s Irish Pub – 10616 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Polar Park Brewing Company – 10416 80 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Pip – 10403 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Rocky Mountain Icehouse – 10516 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Say Uncle – 10184 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Sherlock Holmes Pub – 10012 101A Avenue, Edmonton

Sugarbowl – 10922 88 Avenue NW, Edmonton

The Black Dog Freehouse – 10425 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

The Glass Monkey – 5842 111 Street NW, Edmonton

The Next Act – 8224 104 Street NW, Edmonton

The Parlour Italian Kitchen & Bar – 10334 108 Street NW, Edmonton

The Pint Whyte – 8032 104 Street NW, Edmonton

The Pint Public House – 10125 109 Street NW, Edmonton