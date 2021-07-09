Best Edmonton patios you should be visiting this season (MAP)
Sunshine, good food and good drinks? Go out and enjoy the summer in the city; we’ve mapped out the best patios in Edmonton you should be visiting this season.
Here’s a running list of patios in Edmonton you can dine on.
Ampersand – 27-10612 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Boxer – Albertan Kitchen & Bar – 10315 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Blowers & Grafton (Whyte) – 10550 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cactus Club Cafe Jasper Ave – 11130 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Cask & Barrel – 10041 104 Street NW, Edmonton
Central Social Hall – 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Campio Brewing Co. – 10257 105 Street NW, Edmonton
El Cortez – 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton
GRETA Bar YEG – 10141 109 Street NW, Edmonton
Highlevel Diner – 10912 88 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Julio’s Barrio Mexican Restaurant – 10450 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
LOCAL Public Eatery – 11228 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Longroof Brewing Co. – 9916 72 Avenue NW #104, Edmonton
MKT Fresh Food – Beer Market – 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton
Malt & Mortar – 10416 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
MEAT – 8216 104 Street NW, Edmonton
Mercer Tavern – 10363 104 Street NW, Edmonton
O’Byrne’s Irish Pub – 10616 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Polar Park Brewing Company – 10416 80 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Pip – 10403 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Rocky Mountain Icehouse – 10516 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Say Uncle – 10184 104 Street NW, Edmonton
Sherlock Holmes Pub – 10012 101A Avenue, Edmonton
Sugarbowl – 10922 88 Avenue NW, Edmonton
The Black Dog Freehouse – 10425 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
The Glass Monkey – 5842 111 Street NW, Edmonton
The Next Act – 8224 104 Street NW, Edmonton
The Parlour Italian Kitchen & Bar – 10334 108 Street NW, Edmonton
The Pint Whyte – 8032 104 Street NW, Edmonton
The Pint Public House – 10125 109 Street NW, Edmonton