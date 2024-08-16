TransportationHumour & WeirdCurated

Edmontonians have a favourite side of Anthony Henday Drive. Can you guess which one?

Vadim Gouida/Shutterstock

If you had to pick a favourite side of Edmonton’s famous ring road, Anthony Henday Drive, which side would it be? The never-ending merge-fest of the West or the free-flowing East?

Never thought about it before? Well, other Edmontonians sure have, and they’re deep in discussion over it.

A poster to r/Edmonton asked people which side of the ring road was their choice, and it shockingly received a lot of feedback with hundreds of commenters chiming in. As it turns out, many prefer one side in particular.

So, what did Edmontonians have to say? Let’s check it out.

What do you think of the east/west rivalry on Anthony Henday Drive? Let us know in the comments.

