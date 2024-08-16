Former Edmonton Oilers forward Kyle Brodziak and his family are looking for some support from the hockey community.

Ryan Brodziak, his 11-month-old son, Ozzy, and their dog, Gouda, were struck on a sidewalk by a car that lost control while out on a walk in Sherwood Park on Tuesday. Ryan is the brother of the former Oiler forward.

Both Ryan and Ozzy were rushed to the emergency room and transferred to the ICU with severe injuries. Ozzy sustained a skull fracture and a fractured left arm and remains in the Stollery Children’s Hospital under close supervision.

Ryan suffered a severe spinal cord injury with multiple fractures to his spine. He currently remains paralyzed and is awaiting emergency surgery, which will involve removing bone from his back, along with placing metal rods and screws in an effort to stabilize his spine.

The Brodziak family also says they are happy to announce that Gouda has been released from the emergency vet and is back home.

Kyle was selected by the Oilers in the seventh round of the 2003 draft and spent the first 175 games of his career in Edmonton. He went on to have lengthy stints with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, before returning to the Oilers in what was his final NHL season in 2018-19. He has plenty of ties to the city, having been born in St. Paul, Alberta.

The Blues announced yesterday on X that they, along with their alumni association, have donated $10,000 to the Brodziak family on their recently set up GoFundMe page.

We're coming together to help the extended family of former Blue Kyle Brodziak.

Many recognizable names from the NHL community have helped with donations, including the Oilers’ alumni association.

“This GoFundMe has been created to allow our community to come together and support the Brodziaks while Ryan is unable to work and [his wife] Bailey remains on maternity leave,” a snippet from the page reads.

Many have stepped up to show their support, with over $218,000 being raised to date. Those looking to donate can do so here.