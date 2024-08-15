Itinerary for the 48 hours at Edmonton Fringe Theatre Festival

Our favourite time of the year has arrived! The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is about to kick off, and we couldn’t be more excited.

From August 15 to 25, the festival brings together a diverse group of talented artists from across the globe to present a fantastic range of performances in the heart of Old Strathcona.

If you’ve never attended Fringe, this year is the perfect time to do so. Whether you’re about to have a few days off or are looking for a fun weekend, we’ve prepared a 48-hour guide to help you make the most of your experience.

Day one

Hit the Fringe grounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Begin your Fringe journey at square one: ATB Park in Old Strathcona. Here, you’ll be greeted by a delightful mix of food vendors, market stalls, artists pitching shows to festival-goers, live music and entertainment, and walls lined with posters promoting shows. The lively, vibrant atmosphere will surely get you into the spirit of Fringe and happens to be right beside the box office should something catch your eye.

Catch an outdoor show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

There’s an incredible lineup of outdoor shows that will blow your mind, from the jaw-dropping moves of The Big Wheel Show to the incredible circus comedy talents of Australia’s J-P Koala. Outdoor shows are 100% free, but they encourage folks to bring cash to tip the outdoor artists after their performances.

Grab something to eat from a food truck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Prepare to be treated to a whole ton of fabulous food trucks offering mouthwatering dishes from local restaurants. From Filistix to Langano Skies to classics like mini donuts, check out what’s on the 2024 Fringe menu here.

Head to the beer tent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

After a tasty meal, take in more of that vibrant festival atmosphere with a beverage under one of the festival’s beer tents. Enjoy some brews from our favourite local spots, such as Sea Change Brewery.

Catch a late-night comedy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Once the sun goes down, you never know what weird, wacky, and outrageous performances you might stumble upon at Fringe. From a raunchy satire about love to a Cabaret of Murder, check out the schedule for some wickedly good late-night comedy.

You might also like: People lined up at 6 am for the opening of Chick-fil-A's first Alberta location

Edmonton lands in top three Canadian cities with largest annual rent spikes

New Edmonton Elks owner hints at upcoming logo change

Day two

Have brunch in Old Strathcona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Next Act (@nextactpub)

Surrounding the festival grounds is the community of Old Strathcona, which is home to plenty of fantastic brunch spots, from The Next Act and Pip to Sugarbowl and Under the High Wheel. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast!

Back to the festival grounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Now that you’ve gotten a feel for what Fringe is all about, take some time at ATB Grounds to listen to artists’ pitches and allow the day to lead you on a new adventure. You’ll find theatres tucked in every corner of the neighbourhood, ready to offer you something unique.

Browse the market stalls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Browse the stalls of the dozens of local makers and vendors on the grounds of ATB Park. You never know what you may walk away with, from art to henna to soaps, candles, and gifts!

Watch free performances on ATB Stage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

You don’t have to break the bank to have an awesome time at Fringe. Take a seat at ATB Park and immerse yourself in all the free live entertainment. People-watching is always fun, too! It’s a great way to enjoy the festival without spending a fortune.

Check out an indoor show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

With more than 200 shows across over 38 venues, retreat to an air-conditioned venue to round off your Fringe experience. You can filter through performances and find something that catches your eye here.