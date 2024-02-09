What's open and closed in Edmonton on Family Day

Family Day is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton and others will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.
Most city services will remain open; however, there are some hour adjustments in place.
Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — on Monday, February 19:
Movie theatres
Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy Family Day.
Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.
For your closest movie theatre’s Family Day showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com
Where:
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP
Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP
Cineplex Manning Town Centre
Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton
Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre
Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton
Ski hills
Skating rinks
There are a number of outdoor skating rinks located across the city, and if the weather permits, they’ll be open to the public on February 19.
Where:
Victoria Park Skating Oval
Victoria Park Iceway
Outdoor skating area at The Meadows Community Recreation Centre
Jackie Parker Park rink
Castle Downs Park rink
Rundle Park outdoor rinks/Iceway
City Hall Plaza skating rink
ICE District
Tobogganing
Edmontonians will be able to head over to one of the city’s seven designated sledding hills on February 19 to enjoy a fun day on the slopes — for free!
West Edmonton Mall Waterpark
West Edmonton Mall
The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, February 19.
City of Edmonton services
Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All City-operated centres will have their operating hours reduced. Check here for specific locations.
Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open for Family Day from 10 am to 4 pm.
Edmonton Public Library: Open from 1 to 5 pm on Family Day.
Edmonton Transit: LRT services will operate under the Sunday service schedule on Family Day.
Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on February 19. The Impound Lot will be open from 10 am to 2 pm.