People are sharing their fave "Jeopardy!" clips and Alex Trebek fans might get emotional

Jeopardy! viewers are getting sentimental and sharing their fave moments from the trivia show on social media.

Naturally, a lot of them are of the late, great Alex Trebek, leading many fans to be all up in their feelings.

The show and tell stemmed from a recent trend on X that prompts people to share iconic clips.

“Who got that one sitcom clip” seems to be the first iteration of the trend, with fans quote reposting it with scenes from The Office, Modern Family, Parks and Recreation, and more.

X user @James_Holzhauer made his own prompt: “who got that one Jeopardy clip.”

who got that one Jeopardy clip — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 30, 2024

It has amassed over 61 million views since it was posted on Tuesday, with nearly thousands of submissions.

There were, of course, the clips of epic fails on the quiz show.

Everyone took the positive clips so here’s Wolf Blitzer getting absolutely dumpstered on Celebrity Jeopardy. https://t.co/KmXR382v97 pic.twitter.com/nZwKy2JWfw — Chad Chavez (ChadC.bsky.social) (@ChadAChavez) January 31, 2024

And clips of funny answers.

This has to be the funniest wrong answer I’ve ever watched 🌡️ https://t.co/YlW60DaTbE pic.twitter.com/e1VzcMSiJx — Katie Smith-Siegel (@katieisfunke) February 1, 2024

Sorry nothing is topping this one pic.twitter.com/mG04AyHR57 https://t.co/zkIYihruen — walk, balk & 2 smoking barrels 🧦🔰🥑 (@i_am_puddle) January 31, 2024

But the constant was the beloved Canadian host Trebek with his witty quips and “willingness to roast his contestants,” as one fan described.

A fan favourite clip is of one contestant who explained her favourite type of music was “nerd-core hip-hop” to a bemused Trebek.

“It’s people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love — video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners,” described the player.

Without hesitation, the host replied, “Losers, in other words.”

jeopardy’s success can be attributed to alex trebek’s willingness to roast his contestants when they say strange things it’s the same reason family feud is as powerful as it is: a dumb answer is funny, steve harvey saying what we’re all thinking about the answer is hilarious https://t.co/5Ez7fdHCJq — gabe, allegedly (@untiloasis) February 1, 2024

Another popular clip shared is one of Trebek joking with a contestant who also had a peculiar interest.

Everyone loves “Alex owns nerdcore rap lady” but few are advanced enough to know “Alex owns lady for having a dead pet goat” https://t.co/etc9t8uUJw pic.twitter.com/LuhZPrbhn9 — David Conway (@davidvconway) January 31, 2024

There were a lot of clips shared of the host committing to the character, whether it was doing a mid-western accent for a clue about Fargo or rapping popular songs.

One fan even shared several clips of the immaculate way Trebek pronounced the word “genre.”

And last but certainly not least, there were moments that tugged at people’s heartstrings, showing how much of a cultural impact the host has made.

Trebek died in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer.