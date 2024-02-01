Movies & TVCuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

People are sharing their fave "Jeopardy!" clips and Alex Trebek fans might get emotional

Feb 1 2024, 7:53 pm
Jeopardy! viewers are getting sentimental and sharing their fave moments from the trivia show on social media.

Naturally, a lot of them are of the late, great Alex Trebek, leading many fans to be all up in their feelings.

The show and tell stemmed from a recent trend on X that prompts people to share iconic clips.

“Who got that one sitcom clip” seems to be the first iteration of the trend, with fans quote reposting it with scenes from The OfficeModern Family, Parks and Recreation, and more.

X user @James_Holzhauer made his own prompt: “who got that one Jeopardy clip.”

It has amassed over 61 million views since it was posted on Tuesday, with nearly thousands of submissions.

There were, of course, the clips of epic fails on the quiz show.

And clips of funny answers.

But the constant was the beloved Canadian host Trebek with his witty quips and “willingness to roast his contestants,” as one fan described.

A fan favourite clip is of one contestant who explained her favourite type of music was “nerd-core hip-hop” to a bemused Trebek.

“It’s people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love — video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners,” described the player.

Without hesitation, the host replied, “Losers, in other words.”

Another popular clip shared is one of Trebek joking with a contestant who also had a peculiar interest.

There were a lot of clips shared of the host committing to the character, whether it was doing a mid-western accent for a clue about Fargo or rapping popular songs.

One fan even shared several clips of the immaculate way Trebek pronounced the word “genre.”

And last but certainly not least, there were moments that tugged at people’s heartstrings, showing how much of a cultural impact the host has made.

Trebek died in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer.

