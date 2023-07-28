We went to Taste of Edmonton and this is what we tried (PHOTOS)

Taste of Edmonton is back on, and you won’t want to miss out on its final days.

From July 20 to 30, the festival takes over Sir Winston Churchill Square with more than 50 locally owned restaurants participating. In addition to delectable dishes, the outdoor event brings an energetic atmosphere along with live entertainment and local musicians.

It’s a fantastic way to get out of your comfort zone and try things you may have previously overlooked on a menu. We visited Taste of Edmonton last night, and for a chilly Wednesday evening, the square was packed with people taking in everything the festival had to offer.

You might also like: Long-missed fried chicken food spot in Edmonton officially has a reopening date

10 most expensive homes on the market in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

When we first walked through the gates, we noticed a very busy truck serving smoothies in novelty palm tree cups, so of course, we had to see what all the fuss was about. This is where we discovered Coconut Jungle, which served either mango or coconut smoothies in these fun cups. We opted for the coconut flavour and it did not disappoint. It wasn’t overly sweet, which was perfect because it didn’t wreck our appetite for the rest of the evening.

In search of an appetizer, we stumbled upon the Cheetas FC tent. This youth soccer club is fresh off of winning a provincial championship and is now taking on Taste of Edmonton as part of a team fundraiser. On their menu, you can find items such as the Butler Steak Sandwich with Demi Butter and Confit Tomato by Vintage Fork at the Rutherford House, which was crowned Most Tasty Menu Item at the 2019 Taste of Edmonton Festival.

We decided to go for something a little lighter on the menu, so we went with the Garlic Butter Parmesan Corn on the Cob, rolled in a delicious blend of herbs and spices.

We walked to the other end of the festival grounds in search of something warm and savoury and found Paraiso Tropical, a popular Latin market and kitchen in the city. We had the Pupusa’s, a griddle cake-like dish made of cornmeal filled with meat, and they were as delicious as they were filling.

After the pupusas, we headed to the main stage area to take in some of the live entertainment. There are plenty of places to sit and lots of shade around Churchill Square, which is definitely key for a food festival. Nothing is worse than trying to sample treats while shuffling around for a few hours.

While we watched the main stage, we decided to have a beverage and headed toward the Canadian Brewhouse Tent, where we picked up a Moscow Mule in these cute little souvenir copper mugs. These were super refreshing.

After a drink and some entertainment, we decided to head out for the night, but not before stopping at the Cheesecake Cafe, where we picked up a Funfetti Cheesecake on a Stick for dessert. Not only was it adorable, but it was also very rich, and eating cake on a stick is the ideal way to enjoy it.

All in all, we had a great time, and we even caught a glimpse of downtown Edmonton celebrity Marvin the Meatball!

Have you been to Taste of Edmonton yet? What was your favourite dish? Let us know in the comments.