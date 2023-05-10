Marvin the Meatball: Internet has a field day over Edmonton's new mascot

There’s a new campaign to encourage Edmontonians to gather in the downtown core, and its mascot is prompting some pretty hilarious reactions from the internet.

“Meet Me Downtown” invites people to take advantage of downtown’s many activities and attractions through a combination of traditional and digital advertising and curated experiences.

The goal is to increase vibrancy and improve downtown safety by attracting people to live, work, play and visit the heart of Edmonton.

As part of the promotion, the City has adopted a mascot named Marvin. According to the city press release, Marvin is a fun-loving emoji who will be the face of the campaign, but the internet has already dubbed him “Marvin the Meatball.”

Edmonton’s downtown recovery plan includes a mascot named Marvin. He’s a meatball https://t.co/4ADeDoML49 — Oliver Moore (@moore_oliver) May 10, 2023

I love Edmonton with my whole heart because there’s a legit possibiliy that Marvin the Meetball captures the hearts of the city and I honestly can’t think of where else that is likely to be true? Petition for a gala fundraiser in Marvin’s honour, the Meet Ball. #Yeg https://t.co/8MQpGGngbr — Sarah (@rankinovitch) May 10, 2023

Marvin the Meatball will be right at home in the great treasury of perplexing Edmonton boosterism attempts pic.twitter.com/5jveb6M9CD — Jason Markusoff (@markusoff) May 10, 2023

To be honest, we thought he was supposed to be a piece of cheese.

According to the City, you will see Marvin and his mates on advertisements, social media posts, pamphlets and stickers across the city this summer.

In addition to downtown’s questionable-but-adorable new mascot, the Meet Me Downtown Grant will commit $1.5 million in funds to support events, activities and festivals occurring downtown this year. Businesses and organizations with projects designed to immediately increase the number of people visiting downtown are eligible for funding.

The City of Edmonton also announced today that $5 million will go toward long-term and strategic projects that advance the Downtown Vibrancy Strategy. Eligible business and organization-led can apply for funding to: