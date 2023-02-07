Here's what Edmonton's average rent price will get you in other cities

Canada as a whole is feeling the pinch from rising living costs, but Edmonton has a bit of an upper hand when it comes to our housing expenses.

In a recent report on rent costs across Canada, Rentals.ca ranked Edmonton among the most affordable cities. At number 30 on the list of 35 cities, Edmonton is the most affordable Canadian city of a comparable size, ranking below Calgary, Winnipeg, and pretty much everywhere in British Columbia and Ontario.

According to the study, the average rent price for a vacant one-bedroom unit in Edmonton is $1,114, so we thought we’d take a look and see what that’ll get you in five other Canadian cities.

With a budget of $1,114, your options are slim in Vancouver, the most expensive city for rentals in Canada with the average one-bedroom going for 2,596 per month. The closest you will likely be able to get is a single bedroom in this Burnaby (third-most expensive in Canada) home for $1,000 a month.

Calgary ranks at number 25 on the list with an average rental price of $1,497 for a one-bedroom unit. Get plenty of bang for your buck with this one-bedroom apartment in downtown Calgary. This somewhat spacious unit in a central location includes all utilities including internet.

Toronto is the second-most expensive city with average rents of $2,457 for a single-bedroom unit. With an Edmonton-sized budget, however, this cozy little studio basement apartment can be all yours for $1,095. While slightly over budget, this unit includes discounted cable, phone, and internet and it’s pet friendly. Bonus!

Coming at number 31 on the list of affordable cities in Canada, Regina beats out Edmonton for being the most affordable capital provincial city. For less than $1,000, you can rent a brand-new townhouse complete with a washer, dryer, and dishwasher on the east end of Regina.

At 24th place on the list, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Montreal is $1,580. This beautiful semi-basement apartment was recently updated and could be yours for $1,050 per month.