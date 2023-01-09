Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

Free rent, gift cards and other move-in incentives offered at these Edmonton properties

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jan 9 2023, 8:42 pm
Free rent, gift cards and other move-in incentives offered at these Edmonton properties
Adam Zihla/Shutterstock

Landlords and property managers in Edmonton are continuing to offer rent incentives to prospective tenants, much more than other major cities in Canada.

Rentals.ca says a quick check revealed no incentives offered for prospective renters in Vancouver, the highest-priced city for tenants.

Fewer promotions were found in Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, however, YEG and Winnipeg were bursting with incentives, thanks to an ample supply of rentals and relatively low rent costs.

If you’re looking to move, here are several Edmonton properties offering some sweet rent incentives right now, according to Rentals.ca.

11011 83rd Street NW

Rentfaster.ca

Rentfaster.ca

  • Receive up to $1,104 off rent plus a $300 move-in bonus on select suites and exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet.

8715 104 Street NW

Rentfaster.ca

Rentfaster.c

  • Receive up to $2,112 off rent plus a $300 move-in bonus on select suites and exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet.

3431 139th Avenue NW

Rentfaster.ca

Rentfaster.ca

  • Receive up to $1,584 off rent on select suites and exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet.

11808 100th Avenue Northwest

Rentfaster.ca

Rentfaster.ca

  • One month free rent on a 12-month lease; one year free Telus TV and internet; $600 Amazon gift card upon move-in on a 12-month lease.

2315/2319 Maple Road

Rentfaster.ca

Rentfaster.ca

  • Apply today and receive up to $750 in rent credit; rent includes 40% off on Telus internet, heat, and one energized parking spot.

10142 111th Street

Rentals.ca

Rentals.ca

  • Free Telus TV and internet for one year; a $600 Amazon gift card upon move-in on a 12-month lease.
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.