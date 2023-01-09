Free rent, gift cards and other move-in incentives offered at these Edmonton properties

Landlords and property managers in Edmonton are continuing to offer rent incentives to prospective tenants, much more than other major cities in Canada.

Rentals.ca says a quick check revealed no incentives offered for prospective renters in Vancouver, the highest-priced city for tenants.

Fewer promotions were found in Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, however, YEG and Winnipeg were bursting with incentives, thanks to an ample supply of rentals and relatively low rent costs.

If you’re looking to move, here are several Edmonton properties offering some sweet rent incentives right now, according to .

Receive up to $1,104 off rent plus a $300 move-in bonus on select suites and exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet.

Receive up to $2,112 off rent plus a $300 move-in bonus on select suites and exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet.

Receive up to $1,584 off rent on select suites and exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet.

One month free rent on a 12-month lease ; one year free Telus TV and internet; $600 Amazon gift card upon move-in on a 12-month lease .

Apply today and receive up to $750 in rent credit; rent includes 40% off on Telus internet, heat, and one energized parking spot.