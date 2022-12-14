You could rent two one-bedroom apartments in Edmonton for the price of one in Vancouver

The rental market in Edmonton is one of the lowest in Canada and compared to the most expensive in the country, Vancouver, Edmontonians are saving some serious cash on rent.

has just released its National Rent Rankings for December 2022 and it’s no surprise Vancouver nabbed the top spot with rent for a one-bedroom climbing to a staggering $2,633, while a two-bedroom costs a whopping $3,598.

Compare that to Edmonton which lands at #30 on the list, where a one-bedroom costs $1,110, a massive $1,523 less than the cost of rent in Vancouver.

You can literally rent two one-bedroom apartments in Edmonton for the cost of renting a single one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver, with more than $400 leftover, too.

If you are looking for a two-bedroom in Alberta’s capital city, that will cost you $1,424, which is $2,174 cheaper than what you’d get in Vancouver.

Edmonton’s sister city, Calgary, can be found lower down on the list too, at #25. A one-bedroom in cowtown goes for $1,473, while a two-bedroom lands at $1,860.

Meanwhile, the average rent in Canada soared in 2022 and now stands at a whopping $2,024.

Alberta rents were also up double digits in November (15% year over year), but considerably more affordable at averages of $1,283 for a one-bedroom and $1,618 for a two-bedroom. Quebec remained the slowest-growing market for rents with an annual increase of 6.3%.