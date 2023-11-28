This Christmas movie filmed at West Edmonton Mall is a TOTAL nostalgia trip

If you are looking for a trip down memory lane and fit in a Christmas movie this holiday season, a film shot in West Edmonton Mall in the mid-2000s is for you.

According to its IMDb page, the 2007 film Christmas in Wonderland follows three children and their father who move from Los Angeles, California to Edmonton, Alberta.

“When they go shopping at West Edmonton Mall, they find counterfeit cash, inadvertently help catch crooks, and make a discovery about Santa,” it added.

The film has a surprisingly stacked cast, offering up stars like Patrick Swayze, Carmen Electra, and Tim Curry.

If you are from Edmonton, you’ll likely get a kick out of the film showing West Edmonton Mall as it was back in 2007.

If you were a young person when this movie was filmed, you’ll really catch yourself saying, “Oh, I remember that store!” and when you see the water fountains that used to adorn the Phase Three food court, it’ll take you BACK!

Scenes revolving around the Ice Palace may also be a trip for you when you realize the Starbucks is not there, but The Body Shop sure is!

Edmontonians will also notice WestJet making an appearance in some scenes where the mom is in the airport, which looks suspiciously similar to the Edmonton International Airport.

The full movie has been uploaded to YouTube, so if you are looking to pass an hour and a half this Christmas and see some long-gone relics of West Edmonton Mall, this is your chance!

