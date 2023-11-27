24 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Edmonton this December

There are a wide variety of jobs available in Edmonton this December, and we’ve put together a list of 24 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions around the city right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying! Make that move to a career that you’ll thrive in.

Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta. Jobs: Stantec is hiring for 80 positions right now in Edmonton, from administrative support and engineers to socio-economic specialists.

The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program. More: See what positions are open on the website.

Spanning more than 48 city blocks, West Edmonton Mall is one of North America’s largest malls, featuring an amusement park, waterpark, mini-golf, underground aquarium, movie theatre, ice rink, and more. Jobs: West Edmonton Mall is hiring for a variety of roles this month, including an animal training coordinator, electrician, cooks, and more.

Free attraction passes to WEM parks and attractions, health benefits, vacation, staff discounts, and employee assistance programs. More: See what positions are available on its website.

The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded here in Edmonton. Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement. More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Jobs: Walmart is looking to fill over 160 positions in Edmonton this month, including opticians, department managers, and merchandising store associates.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers. More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and there are a number of jobs up for grabs in its retail stores and automotive service centres. Jobs: It’s hiring six positions around Edmonton right now, including automotive service advisors, technicians, supervisors, and sales associates.

Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities from within and across the country at Canadian Tire retail stores. More: Learn more on its website.

This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curricula. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade. Jobs: It’s hiring 22 positions in Edmonton this December, from instructional and management positions to fitness and administrative support careers.

The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s are included too. More: Check it out online.

The role of the Alberta Public Service is to provide professional policy advice to the government and to deliver a vast array of programs and services to meet the needs of Albertans. Jobs: It’s hiring for more than 120 positions in Edmonton right now, from family mediators and policy analysts to payroll administrators and project coordinators.

Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, health and flexible spending accounts, retirement plans, and programs. More: Learn more on its website.

Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain, employing more than 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures. Jobs: It’s hiring for 18 positions currently, including hourly hosts, cooks, bartenders, and cinema cast members.

Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance. More: Learn more on its website.

EPCOR employs more than 3,600 people and builds, owns, and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the US. Jobs: It’s hiring for dozens of positions in Edmonton this December in its engineering, field operations, management, and IT departments.

EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks. More: Learn more on its website.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and is the parent company of stores including Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Jobs : Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at locations in Edmonton this month, including pharmacy assistants, produce clerks, sales representatives, and more.

Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours. More: To learn more about Loblaw’s open positions, visit the careers page.

This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta. Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you.

AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff. More: Check out AHS’s careers page.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across a wide field of career paths. Jobs: It’s hiring for nine positions this December, including a tenant services supervisor, HR manager, heavy duty mechanic, and others.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Edmonton-based Champion Petfoods has grown over the last 35 years to become one of the world’s most respected and best-loved pet food companies. Jobs: It’s hiring for seven positions in the Edmonton region right now: five in its Edmonton corporate office and two in its Acheson kitchen.

Competitive earnings and benefits, continuing education, personal growth opportunities, and free pet food. More: See what positions are open on the website.

This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta. Jobs: There are dozens of available positions in Edmonton this December, including communications specialists, processing agents, and insurance advisors.

The AMA says its staff treats each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs. More: See what positions are open on its website.

Precision Drilling is the largest drilling rig contractor in Canada and also provides oil field rentals and supplies. Jobs: Precision Drilling is looking for journeymen heavy-duty mechanics, journeyman millwrights, and drilling rig positions right now.

Medical, dental, prescription drug, life insurance, pension match, and long-term disability coverage. More: Check out even more positions on its website.

This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years. Jobs: It is hiring for more than a dozen positions, from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now.

The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country. More: Check it out online.

The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services. Jobs: The City is hiring for around 90 positions right now, from peace officers to landscapers and seasonal historical interpreters.

The City provides employees with a total compensation package that’s competitive in the market and includes a combination of base salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work/life balance. More: See what positions are open on its website.

Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world. Jobs: Starbucks is hiring dozens of positions in the Edmonton area this December, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance!

Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products. More: Learn more on its website.

Canada Post is the country’s number one parcel delivery company, employing 70,000 people. Jobs: It’s hiring for four positions in Edmonton this December.

Canada Post employees enjoy a wide range of health coverage, disability, and personal leave benefits. More: Learn more on its website.

Canada’s public service makes up more than 200,000 employees and is the largest employer in the country. Jobs: The Government of Canada is hiring more than 160 positions in the Edmonton area this December, including financial analysts, account representatives, supervisors, and more.

Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, pensions, retirement plans, and programs. More: Learn more on its website.

Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers North America’s leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL’s three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Jobs: OEG is hiring for more than a dozen positions this December, including ticket operations specialists, security agents, box office staff, and more.

OEG is hiring for more than a dozen positions this December, including ticket operations specialists, security agents, box office staff, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores, and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide. Jobs: It’s hiring for a number of positions currently, including seasonal sales support staff and supervisors in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.

Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision, merchandise discount, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Edmonton-headquartered Flair Airlines is Canada’s leading low-cost carrier, providing affordable air travel to Canadians from coast to coast. Jobs: It’s currently hiring for four positions in the Edmonton area — two financial analyst positions, a senior accountant, and a revenue accounting analyst.

Access to staff travel program, competitive wages, pension plan, and performance-based bonuses reflecting individual accomplishments. More: Learn more on its website.