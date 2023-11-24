4 of the most charming neighbourhoods in Edmonton

There are some great neighbourhoods in Edmonton — some are perfect for a view (looking at you, Glenora), but some are just unbeatably charming.

These areas in Edmonton are so delightful your heart will leap a little whenever you walk through them.

Highlands

With an adorable main strip and historic buildings, great restaurants and a whole ton of history, Highlands almost feels like its own tiny town within Edmonton. It’s full of charm, with tree-lined streets and the famous McGrath Mansion. Plus, being just steps from the North Saskatchewan River valley, it won’t be hard to get lost in the beauty of this part of town.

Glenora

Overlooking the river valley, the stunning community of Glenora is a mix of gorgeous homes and luxury condos, and walking through this neighbourhood never gets tiring. From its magnificent architecture to the views and proximity to several coffee shops, this is undoubtedly one of Edmonton’s most charming neighbourhoods.

Riverdale

Down the hill and on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River is the secluded and quiet community of Riverdale. Have some brunch at the charming Little Brick Cafe and take in the river valley’s beauty from this cozy neighbourhood gem.

Strathcona

One of Edmonton’s oldest neighbourhoods, Old Strathcona is undeniably a charming part of town. Its historic homes and ample gardens give this area a timeless, comfortable feeling. Grab a coffee from any of Whyte Avenue’s fabulous cafes and enjoy the cozy fall atmosphere.