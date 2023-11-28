Live like an Oiler: You can rent a former player's home for a cool $15k

Your new rental home could be a mansion tucked away behind a private gate in the Mill Creek Ravine, previously occupied by an Edmonton Oiler.

This home at 9213 97th Street was previously listed for $4.7 million but is now available on RentFaster for a whopping $14,950 per month. Besides being a private space in one of Edmonton’s most beautiful parks, this place even has an elevator to take you to all four floors, including the rooftop patio and hot tub.

The house is gorgeous, and former Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie rented it out during his stint in Edmonton, Daily Hive confirmed.

Featuring six bedrooms and six bathrooms, this home was constructed in 2018 and boasts more than 4,324 square feet of modern and upscale living space.

There’s nothing more soothing than being encompassed by forest, which is something you’ll feel surrounded by through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

“From the moment you enter, you will feel a stillness and tranquillity like no other property in Edmonton. You’ll feel as though you’ve walked [through] the doors, into your own world,” the listing reads.

“Here’s why… the home is precast concrete construction, the location is literally in Mill Creek… you’re completely surrounded by forest. To enter, you drive [through] the Mill Creek bike/walking path, to your motorized gate and private driveway.”

The kitchen is equally stunning, with a solid marble island, wood cabinets, and a gorgeous and massive gas range.

However, what really sets this house apart is its top level, which is a primary retreat like no other — paired with an expansive roof deck with 360-degree views and equipped with a hot tub.

The suite also features dual walk-in closets, private laundry, and a spa-like ensuite with a solid copper tub.

The copper tub is fabulous, and we can’t imagine how relaxing it would be to soak in it after a long day. Clearly, it’s good enough for NHL players as well.

Heading into the basement, you’re once again greeted by massive windows and a door leading you straight into the Mill Creek Ravine.

If $14,950 monthly sounds high, rest assured that all utilities plus landscaping are included with the price tag.

Would you rent this house?