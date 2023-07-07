Used bookstore shares what Edmontonians have left behind over the years (PHOTOS)

We love the charm of used bookstores and what their presence brings to a community. The Edmonton area is blessed with many independent bookstores that make books accessible to all readers.

One unique thing about them is that we never know what surprises we may find between the pages because our books have been read and used by other people. We use all sorts of things as bookmarks, and the Wee Book Inn is sharing photos of the items left behind in books over the years.

They’re adorable and fascinating and offer a glimpse into the past. Check them out:

With five British pounds in 1888, you could rent a lodging room in London, England. We wish that were still the case.

This Blockbuster receipt from April 2003 brought back some serious memories. The hype for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was so real around this time.

A penny for your thoughts! How sweet.

These photo negatives appear to be from a bygone era.

And last but not least, how sweet are these photos? They look so cute and happy. We hope they find their way back to their owners one day!

“We love seeing the history and cherished moments between people and their books. Maybe one of our followers will recognize one of these many treasures!” Wee Book Inn wrote on Facebook.

“You can find more of these bits and bobs at the Whyte Avenue location!”

Have you ever found anything inside a used book?