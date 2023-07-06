Oilers forward Evander Kane spotted playing beer league in Edmonton

The NHL season may be wrapped up, but Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is still getting his ice time in.

Kane seems to have stuck around Edmonton for the offseason, and yesterday was spotted playing in a beer league game.

“Oilers left wing Evander Kane is enjoying his summer in Edmonton as he’s playing some rec games with his buddies,” the 2 Mutts Podcast tweeted out. “This is just another reminder of why the signing of Kane in Edmonton was such a great one for him and the city.

“This is pretty great to see on a lot of fronts.”

Before joining the Oilers on a one-year deal through the midway point of the 2021-22 season, Kane was viewed as a player who could often stir up trouble away from the arena. Whether that be true or not, he has been nothing but a model citizen during his time in Edmonton, and thanks to that, along with his on-ice performance, was rewarded a four-year, $20.5 million extension last summer.

Plenty of his outstanding work in the community has revolved around his friend Cecily, who he met at an Oilers game this past season. The 10-year-old, who is battling brain cancer, has formed a close friendship with Kane, as the two spend plenty of time together.

Though this past season was frustrating for Kane due to injury, he remained productive in the lineup with 16 goals and 28 points in 41 games. Despite being clearly hobbled in the playoffs, he still scored three goals and five points in 12 outings.

Assuming Kane is fully healthy entering the 2023-24 season, he could be in store for a career year. After joining the Oilers partway through the 2021-22 campaign, he recorded 22 goals and 39 points in 43 regular season games, along with 13 goals and 17 points in 15 playoff outings. While the 31-year-old may still have a ways to go in fully recovering from a skate laceration he suffered to his wrist this season, the fact he is playing beer league games suggests he is on the mend.