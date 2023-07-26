Wayback Burgers, a famous global brand known for amazing burgers, is set to open two new Edmonton locations.

Known for making regional favourites and personalized burgers however you’d like, Wayback Burgers offers some of the best in the city.

The brand currently has one location in Medicine Hat and another in Calgary, as well as two of these high-quality fast-food joints in Edmonton. The next two are set to open in Ellerslie and Westpoint.

Build It recently posted the construction update in an Instagram post.

“Prepare those taste buds for a wild ride of mouthwatering burgers, crispy fries, and a side of pure joy,” stated the post.

The burgers are handmade, the sides are made-to-order, and the milkshakes are hand-dipped.

Menus often feature specials from city to city, but the core dishes are consistent. Burgers, fries, milkshakes, hot dogs, sandwiches, chicken, and more are all offered here.

Classics with all the toppings, double bacon, cheesy, or regional specialties like the Carolina (with American cheese, slaw, chili, onions, and mustard) are all popular burgers you can try at Wayback.

There’s also an option to craft your own burger, personalizing it with all the fixings that suit your taste buds.

Cheesesteak sandwiches, grilled chicken burgers, Buffalo chicken tenders, and build-your-own hot dogs are also excellent choices for anyone looking for the ultimate fast-food experience.

With sides like mac and cheese bites, chili cheese fries, onion rings, and tater tots, you’ll want to arrive hungry.

It’s still unclear when these exciting new burger joints will be opening, so stay tuned for updates!

Wayback Burgers Edmonton

