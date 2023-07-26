The increasingly popular family-owned spot The Mash has a pretty pet-tacular event happening next week.

Kicking off on August 2, in support of the local animal shelter and rescue organization AARCS, the pizza spot will be offering a Pawesome Pizza. For every purchase of this Pawsome Pizza, $1 will be donated to the local animal shelter.

This is an Alberta-wide special with locations in Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Edmonton, and St. Albert.

So what does pizza designed for a dog look like?

This Pawsome Pizza crust is made out of rolled oats, spent grain, honey, vegetable oil, and peanut butter. As for the toppings, your pooch can expect pumpkin puree, roasted red pepper, chicken, and mozzarella cheese. Sounds like an opportunity for the most adorable Insta post ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mash (@the.mash.eats)

Integrated with Half Hitch Brewing (a micro-brewery), this spot is literally a mashup of ideas, selling its very own delicious craft beer alongside craft pizzas.

The team here actually uses this mash-up process when making its amazing pizzas as well. Using the spent grain from the brewery, the kitchen is able to recycle it to make its pizza dough from scratch.

It tastes unlike any dough you’ve ever had and is a great way to limit waste.

Always looking for new ways to use this upcycled grain, they are constantly challenging themselves to find interesting ways to use it. Right now, the focus is on the pizza dough, but the hope is to soon create desserts, other dog treats, and more.

From classic pepperoni to the famous dill pickle and bacon pizza, there is something for everyone to enjoy… including dogs.

As if craft beers and pizza in a laid-back atmosphere weren’t enough, there are also board games to bring over to the table.

This special will be running at 5 pm on Wednesday, August 2.

The Mash Craft Beer & Craft Pizza

When: Wednesday, August 2 at 5 pm

Where: Alberta locations (Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Edmonton, and St. Albert)

Price: $15 per pizza

Instagram