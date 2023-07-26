Aisle 24 is finally in Alberta! But what is it…?

We’ve all heard of zero-waste markets, but what about zero-contact grocery stores? Well, this brand offers the latter and it’s finally opened in Edmonton.

Located at 11937 Jasper Avenue, this market is cashier-less, unattended, and open 24/7. Customers simply download the Aisle 24 mobile app, register for an account, and gain access to the store to do their shopping.

At the end of their shop, patrons can check themselves out with contactless payment.

There is also another YEG location that JUST opened at 10142 104th Street NW. Yes, that means there are not one, but two places to zero contact shop for groceries in the city.

The small-format grocery market concept revealed big expansion plans for Canada back in 2021, so this has been a long time coming.

This concept currently has two store formats: Resident Markets, which are smaller-footprint stores located within a residential community, and Community Markets, which are more extensive and “accessible to the general community.”

The company currently operates a handful of outposts in Ontario and Quebec.

We’ll keep you posted on future store openings. Go in and see what a unique shopping experience this really is.

Aisle 24 Edmonton

Address: 10142 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 11937 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean