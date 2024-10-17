3 haunted restaurants to visit in Edmonton this Halloween season

Dished Spooky season is upon us once again, and if you’re looking to get in the spirit, why not pay a visit to one of Edmonton’s most haunted restaurants?

There are plenty of spots in the city with ghostly ties, and while these eateries are well worth a visit at any time of year, Halloween is a must for any budding ghost hunters.

While sightings aren’t guaranteed, these Edmonton restaurants are some of the best haunts to check out.

Over 100 years ago, during the construction of this castle, a horse dropped dead while the foundation for the hotel was being poured. To this day, guests on the eighth floor have reported hearing galloping, a horse-drawn carriage, and other strange sounds.

Address: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton

This bed and breakfast apparently had an owner who murdered his wife in a fit of jealousy. He then dragged her body to the basement and burned her remains.

To this day, unexplained noises, flickering lights, and ghostly appearances of the murdered woman still occur.

Gibbard Block, formerly the La Boheme Restaurant Bed & Breakfast, is now home to Fox Burger.

Address: 6425 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Leopold’s Tavern Strathcona

It’s rumoured that Edmonton’s historic Strathcona Hotel has been haunted for years, which makes sense since it was built in 1891.

Leopold’s Tavern is a super popular sports bar that has been in the old building since 2022.

Go and enjoy one of the signature Punchbowl poutines; just watch out for Casper around the corner while you have your eyes on the game.

Address: 10302 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

